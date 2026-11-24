Williams finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to Indiana.

Williams dropped a season-high 20 points, while also falling just one rebound short of what would have been his first double-double of the season. A plethora of injuries in Oklahoma City have presented Williams with an unexpected opportunity. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he is doing enough to be considered, even in standard leagues. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 three-pointers, good enough for top 90 value during that span.