Williams amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams followed his season-best scoring game Monday at Indiana with another productive night off the bench. He also tied his season high in steals. The veteran forward has quietly been one of the Thunder's most accurate three-point shooters, connecting at better than 40 percent. Oklahoma City's injuries have opened more minutes for him, and he's taking advantage.