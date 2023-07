Johnson (hamstring) signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson is currently sidelined to start Summer League due to a hamstring injury, and it appears the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will likely spend the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League. In his final collegiate campaign, the 23-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.