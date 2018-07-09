Thunder's Rashawn Thomas: Puts up double-double
Thomas had a 17-point (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), 12-rebound double-double in Monday's summer league win over Toronto.
Thomas got the start at one forward spot and took full advantage of the opportunity, racking up the double-double in just 23 minutes of action. Thomas had a team-best 23 points against the Hornets on Friday, and he went for eight points and 11 boards Saturday against the Nets.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...