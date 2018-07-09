Thomas had a 17-point (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), 12-rebound double-double in Monday's summer league win over Toronto.

Thomas got the start at one forward spot and took full advantage of the opportunity, racking up the double-double in just 23 minutes of action. Thomas had a team-best 23 points against the Hornets on Friday, and he went for eight points and 11 boards Saturday against the Nets.