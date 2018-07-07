Thomas accumulated a team-high 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four steals, two blocks and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league loss to the Hornets.

Thomas didn't see NBA action last season, but played a significant role in the G-League for the Oklahoma City Blue. There, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi graduate averaged 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a combined 2.2 steals/blocks while drawing 35 starts in 46 appearances.