Rashawn Thomas: Breaks career high
Thomas accounted for 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks during Thursday's loss at Rio Grande.
Surprisingly, the former Corpus Christi forward recorded a new career high in scoring Tuesday. Thomas has been able to score consistently in double-digits but was finally able to break his previous high of 22, set back on Nov. 18. The rookie is averaging a fine stat line of 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.
