Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficiency a worry once again
Westbrook finished with 13 points (5-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 loss to Boston.
Westbrook struggled Thursday, going 5-of-20 from the field including 0-of-5 from the three-point line. He also failed to add a defensive stat in what was a somewhat underwhelming performance. He still managed to record a double-double but this is simply due to his usage and volume. The Thunder have now lost their first four games of the season, in what is becoming a slightly worrying trend. They will look to get back in the winner circle Sunday when the Phoenix Suns come to town. Look for Westbrook to have a big night in what is a favorable matchup.
