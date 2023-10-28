Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points (15-26 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers.

It was the second straight 30-point performance for Gilgeous-Alexander as he led the team in scoring once again, and his five steals matched a career-high. He's registered a double-double in each of the first two games of the 2023-24 season and is up to 61.4 percent shooting for the year. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will travel back home for their home opener Sunday against the defending champion Nuggets.