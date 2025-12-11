Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes during the Thunder's 138-89 win over the Suns in Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal match.

Gilgeous-Alexander was cleared to play Wednesday after missing one game due to left elbow bursitis. The injury didn't appear to impact the reigning MVP whatsoever, as he contributed to the Thunder's dominant win that saw all five OKC starters sit out of the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers this season are similar to what he produced during the 2024-25 regular season, though he's connecting on 56.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 45.4 percent of his three-point tries, both career highs.