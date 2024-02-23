Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 31 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 victory over the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander showed no mercy against the team that drafted him, dropping 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the first half. He finished with his third straight effort of 30-plus points while contributing solid numbers as a distributor and defender to continue what has been an MVP-caliber campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the NBA with 31.1 points per contest, leads the league with 2.1 steals per game and ranks 14th with 6.6 dimes per contest while adding 5.5 boards and shooting 54.7 percent from the field.