Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 47 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 21-25 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 114-110 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Gilgeous-Alexander made a living at the charity stripe Monday, which is where he added 21 of his 47 points. The reigning MVP appeared to have hit the game-winning shot with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the bucket was waived off due to an offensive foul call on Gilgeous-Alexander. The 27-year-old responded by putting up eight points in overtime, which included clutch free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice. Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-plus point showing marks the third time in 14 March appearances that he's reached the 40-point threshold.