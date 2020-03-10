Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Expects to return Wednesday
Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) "should be available to play" Wednesday against the Jazz, per coach Billy Donovan, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
The guard will be evaluated later on Tuesday, as well as on Wednesday morning, before a decision is made, but he's trending in the right direction after sitting out Sunday's come-from-behind win over Boston. Since the All-Star break, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
