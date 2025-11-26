default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains questionable on the official injury report, but his availability Wednesday morning bodes well for his status. Presumably, the Thunder will evaluate him once again after warmups, which essentially would make him a game-time call.

More News