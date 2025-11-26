Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander remains questionable on the official injury report, but his availability Wednesday morning bodes well for his status. Presumably, the Thunder will evaluate him once again after warmups, which essentially would make him a game-time call.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-time decision for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 37 in three quarters•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sparks rally during 33-4 run•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 33 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 33 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Cruises to another 30-point outing•