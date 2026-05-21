Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points (12-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 122-113 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shot in Monday's double-overtime loss, finishing with 24 points while shooting 7-for-23 from the field and 2-for-7 from deep in 51 minutes. While SGA still had some trouble finding the bottom of the net Wednesday, he did enough to lead Oklahoma City to a win to tie the series up at one game each. With Jalen Williams (hamstring) unable to finish the contest, it's unknown if he will be available for Game 3 on Friday night. If Williams can't suit up, Gilgeous-Alexander may need to be even more involved on the scoring end versus a San Antonio team that has been tough defensively at home throughout the postseason.