Head coach Mark Daigneault said Sunday that the team will monitor Gilgeous-Alexander's (abdomen/COVID-19) workload for the rest of the season, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to suit up Sunday following a five-game absence due to a combination of ankle and abdomen injuries, plus a stint in health and safety protocols. However, Daigneault said that if it were earlier in the season, the team would want to keep the dynamic point guard sidelined to rest his abdomen injury, but since there's limited time left and the Thunder are in the mix for a play-in spot, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to play through the issue. The coach's comments are a bit concerning for fantasy managers, especially with the playoffs looming, but the severity of the restrictions remain unclear. Daigneault did mention that it's possible Oklahoma City opts to rest Gilgeous-Alexander during back-to-back sets, which would mean he'd miss at least four of the team's final 19 contests.