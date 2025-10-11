Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers due to rest-related reasons.
The 2025 NBA MVP won't play Saturday due to rest, as the Thunder aren't likely to push him too much with the regular season right around the corner. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to play will come against the Bucks on Tuesday in the Thunder's penultimate preseason tune-up before Opening Night on Oct. 21 against the Rockets.
