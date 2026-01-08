Gilgeous-Alexander will not suit up for Friday's game in Memphis due to an ankle sprain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Chet Holmgren (shins), Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus), Cason Wallace (toe) and Jaylin Williams (heel) will join Gilgeous-Alexander on the inactive list for Thursday's game, so Jalen Williams will be very busy on offense, and Ajay Mitchell could see a lot of minutes and shots falling his way. For now, Gilgeous-Alexander should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Miami.