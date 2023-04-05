Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 loss to Golden State.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points for a third straight game and finished with at least five rebounds and five assists for the first time since March 24. Over his last 13 appearances, the breakout superstar has averaged 33.8 points, 5.21 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals with 53/41/91 shooting splits.