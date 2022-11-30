Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Gilgeous-Alexander fell during Monday's loss to the Pelicans and was able to finish the game, but he'll be unavailable two days later. Tre Mann should see additional playing time Wednesday, while Gilgeous-Alexander will have a few extra days to rest before the Thunder take on the Timberwolves on Saturday.
