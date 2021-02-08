Maledon is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Maledon was held out of Friday's loss to the Timberwolves for the same reason, only to return to the lineup a day later for the second half of a back-to-back set with Minnesota. He now finds himself back in the protocol again to close out the weekend, making it uncertain whether he'll be able to suit up for any of the Thunder's four games during the upcoming week. While Maledon is sidelined for at least Monday's contest, Hamidou Diallo and Kenrich Williams should be the primary candidates to receive added playing time.