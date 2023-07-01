Oladipo was traded to the Thunder on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This was essentially a salary dump, as the Heat will be attaching draft compensation to unload Oladipo's $9.4 million expiring contract. This also grants Miami a $9.4 million trade exception. It's unclear what kind of role Oladipo will play in Oklahoma City, but for starters he has to get healthy first. Oladipo underwent patellar tendon surgery in his left knee April 8, and there hasn't been a concrete timetable reported yet.