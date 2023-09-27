Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday that Oladipo (knee) won't report to the Thunder's training camp, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

"[Oladipo will] be back this season at some point," Presti added. "But with our roster situation, we can't prioritize that." The Thunder will have to make a decision on Oladipo's contract soon, but it appears the veteran guard will likely start 2023-24 as a free agent. He's still working his way back from an offseason surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee and remains without a concrete return timeline.