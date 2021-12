Krejci tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-113 victory against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Krejci had a good all-around performance in his side's win on Sunday. He has started just six of the Blue's 14 games this season, but more games like this one could offer uptick in game time and responsibility for the rookie out of Casademont Zaragoza.