Tim Bond: Another double-double off bench
Bond posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Despite sticking to a bench role, this is Bond's second double-double in three games. The 24-year-old has averaged just 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, so this recent run is a major boost. If he can use this as a springboard, Bond could push for a starting role soon enough.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...