Bond posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Despite sticking to a bench role, this is Bond's second double-double in three games. The 24-year-old has averaged just 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, so this recent run is a major boost. If he can use this as a springboard, Bond could push for a starting role soon enough.