Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Will sit out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu will be rested Wednesday against the Magic.
Dosunmu will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right calf injury maintenance. Presumably, he'll be back for Friday's game against Houston. Jaden McDaniels (knee) is questionable to make his return from a six-game absence Wednesday.
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