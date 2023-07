Williams tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Williams has logged back-to-back impressive outings in the Summer League and will look to make Minnesota's regular-season roster. He has shown an ability to score with his efficiency, although his three assists to four turnovers leave some concerns about his playmaking.