Nix signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nix will be on a two-way deal with Minnesota for a second consecutive season after appearing in 15 games with the T-Wolves in 2023-24. Considering he played sparingly last season and Minnesota spent its' first-round pick on a point guard in Rob Dillingham, Nix should spend most of the upcoming season in the G League.