Russell (knee) was able to practice 5-on-5 on Tuesday, but coach Chris Finch said he doesn't think Russell will be able to return within the next week, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
Russell appears to be near a return following knee surgery, but it won't be in the immediate future. Once he does return, there will likely be fewer minutes available for Ricky Rubio and Jaylen Nowell.
