McDaniels had 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Spurs.

McDaniels scored double digits for the eighth straight game, dropping at least 20 points for the 10th time this season. Coming off a breakout campaign during the 2024-25 season, McDaniels has been able to maintain that momentum, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks through his first 41 appearances.