Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Heading to Minnesota
Vanderbilt was traded to the Timberwolves on Tuesday in a four-team deal that includes the Nuggets, Hawks and Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The massive deal includes at least 12 players, with Robert Covington heading to Houston and Clint Capela to Atlanta being the most significant pieces. Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Shabazz Napier, Jordan Bell, Nene, Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop are also on the move. Vanderbilt has seen action in only eight games this season, though four of those appearances came in the last two weeks. He averaged 4.3 points in his appearances with the Timberwolves and is unlikely to be a factor with the Nuggets on track for the playoffs.
