Nowell (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Nuggets.
Nowell was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to left knee tendinopathy, but he'll be able to suit up. Over the first three matchups in the Western Conference First Round, he's averaged 4.7 points in 16.7 minutes per game.
