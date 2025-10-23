Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Bench role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beringer will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After starting the preseason finale, Beringer will be in the second unit. The team will run with Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in the first five.
