Beringer amassed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 win over the Bucks.

Beringer assumed the role of backup center with Rudy Gobert sidelined due to a one-game suspension. Following an impressive Summer League, Beringer has struggled to play a consistent role for the Timberwolves, suiting up on just 16 occasions. He has played single-digit minutes in 15 of those games, with his one standout performance coming in this one. Despite the impressive display, there is almost no way he will play a similar role anytime soon, barring injuries to other players.