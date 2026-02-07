Beringer provided two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Beringer continues to be deployed minimally, having only appeared in two of the past four games. While he does possess an interesting fantasy game, the opportunities simply aren't there at the moment. As long as both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid are healthy, expect to see Beringer spending a lot of his time on the sideline rather than on the court.