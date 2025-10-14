Beringer logged 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes of Monday's 134-74 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Beringer drew the start Monday with the Timberwolves sitting out the bulk of their rotation. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Beringer looked solid at the Summer League and that momentum has carried over into the preseason. Minnesota's frontcourt is loaded, however, so minutes won't be easy to come by in his rookie season.