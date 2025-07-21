Beringer averaged 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.1 minutes per game over four Las Vegas Summer League appearances.

Beringer started each of his outings at center and flashed plenty of rim-protecting ability, also swatting 2.5 shots per contest during the exhibition action. The Timberwolves spent the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to land Beringer, but the 18-year-old rookie big man profiles as a very raw prospect. As long as both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid are healthy, Beringer could struggle to carve out a steady role off the bench in 2025-26.