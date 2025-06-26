Beringer was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Beringer boasts plenty of experience despite his age, as he has represented France at the youth level and posted decent numbers in Slovenia. The 18-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes across 54 appearances while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup. Beringer needs to fill out his frame and adjust to the physicality of the NBA to make an impact at the next level, but he should have a good mentor in Rudy Gobert, another Frenchman. Beringer figures to be a depth option in the frontcourt for Minnesota and isn't expected to make a major impact in fantasy as a rookie.