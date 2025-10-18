Beringer put up 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal through 28 minutes in Friday's 126-110 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Minnesota was without their entire projected starting lineup for this preseason contest, which paved the way for Beringer to start. The rookie was one of six players to reach double digits in scoring Friday, not to mention adding an impressive three blocks on the defensive end. Beringer will look to build upon this momentum into the regular season as he will try to carve out a role in the rotation behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.