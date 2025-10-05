Beringer accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Beringer finished as the Timberwolves' third-leading scorer and was one of five Minnesota players to reach double figures. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will likely have a hard time carving out a steady role in Minnesota's rotation behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, though he could slightly strengthen his case if he continues to impress in the preseason.