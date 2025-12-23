Minnesota recalled Beringer from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

After he put up 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and four blocks across 27 minutes in Monday's 132-104 G League win over the Westchester Knicks, Beringer will provide depth for the NBA team. He has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 17 but will be available for Minnesota against the Knicks on Tuesday. Beringer will likely split time between the two clubs throughout the season.