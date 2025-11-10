Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Sees six minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beringer closed Sunday's 144-117 victory over the Kings with two points (1-1 FG) and one steal in six minutes.
Beringer made his seventh appearance of his rookie season Sunday, with this being his second-highest minute total. As long as the frontcourt in Minnesota is healthy, Beringer is likely to just get the scraps off the bench.
