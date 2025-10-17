Beringer is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers.

Beringer will get the start in the Timberwolves' final preseason game since the majority of the rotation will sit out this contest. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has shown glimpses of his talent when given the chance, and he'll receive one last opportunity to impress the coaching staff, although minutes in the regular season will be hard to come by given how loaded the Timberwolves' frontcourt is.