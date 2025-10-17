Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Won't go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (rest) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the 76ers.
Ingles will sit out the second night of the team's back-to-back set. The veteran forward recently missed time due to a groin strain, though he's expected to be ready for the team's regular-season opener against Portland on Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Returning from hamstring strain•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Sidelined by groin strain•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Plans to sign with Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Available for season finale•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Not available Friday•