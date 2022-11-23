McLaughlin (calf) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McLaughlin's calf issue popped up on Tuesday's injury report, with him initially being labeled as questionable. The backup point guard will miss just his third game of the season, potentially leading to Austin Rivers or Jaylen Nowell seeing some minutes on the ball behind D'Angelo Russell.
