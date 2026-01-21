Randle accumulated 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 loss to the Jazz.

Randle continues to produce for fantasy managers, scoring at least 15 points in his 12th consecutive game. During January, the star forward has averaged 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.7 minutes per contest covering 10 games.