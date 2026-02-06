Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Randle has appeared in all 52 of Minnesota's games so far this year, and left thumb soreness won't change that Friday. Over his last eight appearances, the star forward has averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.
