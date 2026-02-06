default-cbs-image
Randle (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Randle has appeared in all 52 of Minnesota's games so far this year, and left thumb soreness won't change that Friday. Over his last eight appearances, the star forward has averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.

