Randle totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-80 victory over the Clippers.

Randle has stepped his game up amid Anthony Edwards' shooting struggles, and the star forward reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time across his last 10 appearances. Over that span, Randle is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. Randle's role as the Timberwolves' second-best option on offense is pretty much set in stone, but it's a good sign that he's appearing when the team needs him the most.