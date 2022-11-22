Towns finished with 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat.

Towns bounced back after a poor showing against the 76ers, leading the Timberwolves to their fourth straight victory. While the points production was nice here, perhaps more important was the fact he handed out a season-high nine assists. With D'Angelo Russell struggling a little, the team seems content running their offense through Towns a bit more. Given his rebounding numbers have taken a hit, an increase in his assist numbers should help buoy his overall value moving forward.