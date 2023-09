Ryan signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ryan appeared in 34 games between the Lakers and Timberwolves last year and averaged 3.6 points in 9.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 wing is a sharpshooter, connecting on 38.1 percent of 2.5 three-point attempts per game. Ryan will likely split time between the NBA and G League squad during the 2023-24 campaign.