Conley contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-80 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Conley struggled to get anything going in the loss but was certainly not alone in that discussion. The Timberwolves were soundly beaten and will need to be much better should they hope to make this an interesting series. A proven veteran, Conley will look to bounce back in Game 2 Wednesday.